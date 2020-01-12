Flash Point team talks tribal gaming compacts with former State Treasurer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, former Oklahoma State Treasurer, Scott Meacham joined Todd Lamb and Mike Turpen with moderator Kevin Ogle to discuss the state of the tribal gaming compact negotiations.

As the dispute over tribal gaming compacts moves to a higher court, state leaders say they are getting prepared for a legal fight.

On the last day of 2019, officials announced that the Cherokee, Chickasaw, and Choctaw Nations filed a federal lawsuit “to bring an end to the uncertainty Oklahoma Governor J. Kevin Stitt has attempted to cast over Tribal gaming operations.”

Now, Stitt says the state has retained a law firm to argue his opinion in court.

“With Perkins Coie, the State of Oklahoma is well-positioned to work towards a compact that protects core public services and advances the future of our great state, its four million residents, and gaming tribes. Perkins Coie will also respond to and address the Chickasaw, Cherokee, and Choctaw Nations’ federal lawsuit filed on New Year’s Eve. The legal experts at Perkins Coie have successfully represented other states in Indian law controversies, to include the State of New Mexico’s compact dispute in 2015,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The team also discussed the continuing Impeachment debate.

After three weeks of waiting, it appears the House of Representatives is set to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday, “I’ll send them over when I’m ready.” It now appears Speaker Pelosi may be ready as early as next week.

She announced plans on Friday to select House managers and then send the articles over.

At the White House, administration officials said they’ve been waiting patiently for Pelosi to make her move but aren’t afraid for a Senate trial to begin.

After the articles are formally sent to the Senate, a trial could begin by the end of next week.

