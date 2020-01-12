× Former OSU, Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Going to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jimmy Johnson was going about his Sunday as an analyst for Fox Sports breaking down the Seahawks and Packers. That’s when David Baker, the President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, popped out on set.

Baker was dropping by to tell Johnson he was going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. Johnson’s credentials are more than deserving for the honor.

He won two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys while compiling a 80-64 record as a pro coach. He also went 9-4 in postseason play. He also won the AP Coach of the Year in 1990.

But before Johnson was roaming the sideline in Dallas, he won a national championship with the Miami Hurricanes in 1987. That same season he won the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award.

Johnson was head coach at Oklahoma State from 1979-1983 where he helped the Cowboys win the Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl. Johnson was also a Defensive Line coach for OU from 1970-1972.

The rest of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced later in the week.