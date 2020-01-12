Multiple cars vandalized over night in Tuttle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUTTLE - Multiple Tuttle resident woke up Sunday morning to find their vehicles covered in yellow spray paint. Residents say around five cars were vandalized, including a church van. Many of the vehicles had curse words written on them. “I just woke up and I get a call from my dad telling me, asking if I made anybody mad. I was confused, then he told me someone spray painted my truck," Josh Bailey told News 4. "I got over here as quick as possible, and the cops were already here waiting on me.”

Josh says it took some work, but he was able to get the paint off of his care. He says he has no idea who could have done this. “I don’t know who did it. I just assume it’s some childish teenagers," Josh said. "High schoolers or something just trying to play a joke."

Residents say it appears that all of the cars that were vandalized were parked within a three block radius from each other. They just hope that whoever is responsible is caught quickly. “I was just shocked actually to see that someone had actually vandalized the church van," Tuttle resident Holly Conner told News 4. "Why?"