× OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Inola

INOLA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested by the Inola Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on the evening of January 11.

Officials say the incident began after an Inola police officer attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The officer fired a shot as the pursuit ended in the 4200 block of 620 Road in Inola.

The driver of the vehicle was hit and medial personnel were called to transport him to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

OSBI says once their investigation is complete, a report will be compiled and submitted to the District Attorney’s office at which point the DA will determine if the shooting was justified or not.