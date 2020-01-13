× Chuba Hubbard Returning to Cowboys Next Season

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard announced on Monday he will return to the Cowboys for his junior season next year.

Hubbard made the announcement with a video on Twitter.

Hubbard was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 and a finalist for the Walter Camp Award as the national player of the year and the Doak Walker Award as the outstanding running back in the nation.

Hubbard rushed for 2,094 yards as a sophomore, the second most in a single season in OSU history.

He rushed for 21 touchdowns as well.