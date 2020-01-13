× Construction worker critically injured by wind-caught sign

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Public Safety officials say an Oklahoma City man was critically injured Monday afternoon when a construction sign hit him in the head and made him fall out of the truck bed he was riding in.

Jose F. Ramirez, 34, and three others were driving westbound on US 281 in a construction zone when the wind caused a construction sign, located in the bed of the vehicle with Ramirez, to hit him in the head.

Ramirez was then forced onto the roadway but the falling sign, again striking his head on the asphalt.

He was transported by Medic West to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with head injuries.

None of the other workers were injured in this incident.