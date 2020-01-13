Cooking with Kyle: Spinach and artichoke dip

Posted 4:30 pm, January 13, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What could be better than fresh toast points and spinach and artichoke dip? This classic favorite is a must for the big game! Serve with toast points, crackers or tortilla chips.

2 8oz packages cream cheese, cubed
1 Small package fresh spinach
1 Can artichokes, drained, rinsed and chopped
1tsp Crushed red pepper
1 tsp Garlic Powder
Salt & pepper to taste
(Optional ½ tsp pomegranate syrup)
2-4 oz grated parmesan

Melt cream cheese in double-boiler or in microwave. Fold in remaining ingredients. Top with grated parmesan and bake at 325° until parmesan is
melted and bubbly. Serve hot or at room temperature with toast points or crackers.

