Cooking with Kyle: Spinach and artichoke dip

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What could be better than fresh toast points and spinach and artichoke dip? This classic favorite is a must for the big game! Serve with toast points, crackers or tortilla chips.

2 8oz packages cream cheese, cubed

1 Small package fresh spinach

1 Can artichokes, drained, rinsed and chopped

1tsp Crushed red pepper

1 tsp Garlic Powder

Salt & pepper to taste

(Optional ½ tsp pomegranate syrup)

2-4 oz grated parmesan

Melt cream cheese in double-boiler or in microwave. Fold in remaining ingredients. Top with grated parmesan and bake at 325° until parmesan is

melted and bubbly. Serve hot or at room temperature with toast points or crackers.