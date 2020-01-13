Electrical fire at storage unit damages school donations

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KOKI) – After historic flooding caused extensive damage to properties in the spring, an Oklahoma school district is now dealing with another setback.

As heavy rainfall and flooding caused an issue for homes and businesses across the state, officials with the Webbers Falls Public School District had little time to deal with damages to their own homes.

In the spring, Superintendent Dixie Swearingen said that employees found 18 inches of water inside Webbers Falls Public School.

“Honestly, my emotions were in shock, disbelief, despair, and then it was hope,” said Swearingen. “Then it was a little bit of clarity.”

Parents and volunteers started raising money to repair the damage and purchase items that were destroyed by the flooding.

Now, the district is facing another setback.

According to FOX 23, the district was holding a lot of those donations in a storage unit. However, an electrical fire recently sparked in the unit.

Officials say most of the donations suffered a bit of smoke and water damage in the blaze.