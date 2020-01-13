Homeowner’s son shoots intruder at Oklahoma home

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – Authorities say a man is recovering after being shot while allegedly breaking into an Oklahoma family’s home.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Tulsa police were called to a home near Admiral and Sheridan following a reported shooting.

Investigators told FOX23 that a man went to the house and demanded to speak to his fiancee. However, the homeowner’s son told him that he was at the wrong house.

Despite being told to leave, the man broke into the family’s car before kicking in the back door.

“‘I will shoot you if you step foot in this house,’ and he stepped right on in after I already told him at least three times that he would get shot if he entered the house,” said Dylan Andres.

At that point, the homeowner’s son shot the man once in the stomach.