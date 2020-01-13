In Your Corner Update: Purcell church receives much needed paint job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) - There’s a fresh coat of paint on the First Baptist Church Santa Fe in Purcell, but shining the old church up has been anything but easy.

“I always tell church she's old, but ain't she pretty,” noted Reverend Ricky McNeal, pastor at the church.

McNeal was at his wit’s end last June with local painter Vincent Holley.

The painter is accused of taking thousands to paint the church but never doing the work.

“At this point, it does no good to rehash the past,” Scott Hines said in a phone conversation with Vincent last summer. “They just want their money.”

But our team would learn the money, was gone.

It’s now slowly being recouped through a small claims court victory.

The 100-plus-year-old church though, still desperately needed some TLC. So in stepped Five Star Painting.

“Soon as we heard about it, it was no question on our part,” said owner, Bryan Jolly. “We decided immediately as a company, we would do what we could to make the church right, make them whole.”

Five Star Painting completed the job, free of charge. The $600 worth of paint, donated by Sherwin Williams.

“Did the scraping, put a good primer on it and an excellent topcoat as well,” said Bryan. “So it should be good for many more years to come.”

The old church is now a pearly white jewel on Santa Fe Road.

“I was just so ecstatic, still shaking from everything that transpired, just to see God move in such a marvelous way,” said Rev. McNeal. “If you feel like you haven't been done right, In Your Corner is in your corner.”