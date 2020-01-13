“John Marshall Middle School has to go,” Mother at wit’s end with OKCPS after son attacked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - An Oklahoma City mom says her 6th-grade son was attacked at John Marshall Middle School on Monday.

She took to Facebook to voice her frustrations in a post that began with "I'm so fed up with this damn school," and ended with "John Marshall Middle School has to go."

News 4 spoke with the angry mom who did not want to be identified.

She says her son was in class when an older student came in and started calling her son stupid, and when her son stood up for himself it turned into an argument.

That argument ended with her son in the nurse's office with a bloody nose and swollen face.

She says her son called her from the nurse to tell her what happened before the school ever reached out.

Other parents at John Marshall Middle School say this kind of thing is happening far too often.

“It almost seems like since school has started the school is on the news every week, if not every other week," one parent told News 4. "Something to do with kids fighting.”

Adding insult to injury, the angry mom says her son was suspended for three days even though he was the one that was attacked.

She sent us a copy of the discipline report.

It says that the teacher was standing between the students, but the older student went around her, then “punched student-B, then they began fighting.”

The mom says multiple students inside the classroom told her that her son never threw a punch.

We reached out to Oklahoma City Public Schools and they responded with the following statement:

"District leaders were made aware of an incident that occurred this morning (January 13) at John Marshall Middle School. When what started as a verbal disagreement between two students became physical, the classroom teacher quickly worked to separate the students and deescalate the situation. Unfortunately, one student suffered injuries during this incident. Per district policy, the students involved will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct. As always, the safety and security of OKCPS students and staff is our top priority. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated."

Parents tell News 4 something needs to be done about the fighting problem before things get even more out of hand than they already are.

“They need to get to the root of the problem and focus on that instead of just expelling kids," one John Marshall parent said. "It’s just making the situation worse. the kid has to go to school, they go back to school, same problem.”