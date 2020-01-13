× Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler matriarch dies at 82

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Haynes family announced Sunday that Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler matriarch, Pauline Haynes died Saturday, January 11. She was 82.

The family says Pauline died peacefully in her sleep Saturday night.

“Married to Johnnie Haynes, Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler founder, for more than four decades, Pauline was an iconic part of Johnnie’s restaurant culture. Known for her high standards, bright smile, and big heart, Pauline will be dearly missed by all who knew her.”

A public viewing will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 17 at Vondel Smith Mortuary located at 13125 N MacArthur Blvd in Oklahoma City.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 at Life Church located at 9001 Broadway Extension Hwy in Oklahoma City.