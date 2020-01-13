Jury selection scheduled for man connected to Oklahoma teen’s murder

IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – Jury selection is scheduled to begin for a suspect accused in the killing of an Oklahoma teenager.

The case began in March when police were called to a reported shooting at the Liberty Station Apartments in Oklahoma City. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of 18-year-old Jake McClain.

It was a crime that shocked an Oklahoma family.

“He just filled up a room,” said the victim’s mother, Heidi Gilbert. “All of the pictures of him are him making people laugh.”

A short time later, officials announced that 20-year-old Seth Tisho, 22-year-old Jonate Jefferson, and 22-year-old Elijah Wilson were all arrested in connection to the crime.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police say McClain and Tisho drove to Oklahoma City from Idabel to “conduct an illegal transaction.” During the “illegal transaction,” authorities say Jefferson allegedly shot and killed McClain.

All three suspects were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on murder complaints.

According to online court records, jury selection is set to begin in Elijah Wilson's trial. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm.