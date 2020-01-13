× Kasey Dunn Named OSU Offensive Coordinator

Oklahoma State’s football team officially announced on Monday Kasey Dunn is the new offensive coordinator for the Cowboys.

Dunn has been the OSU receivers coach for the past nine seasons, coaching such future NFL players as Justin Blackmon and James Washington as well as current OSU standout Tylan Wallace.

Dunn replaces Sean Gleeson, who left the Cowboys after one season to become the offensive coordinator at Rutgers.

Dunn has been a college assistant coach at nine different schools and was a running backs coach for the Seattle Seahawks in 2008 and 2009.