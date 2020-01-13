Lawton police investigating after woman shot while getting out of car

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in Lawton.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 12, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to the 6700 block of S.W. Forest Circle following a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot as she was getting out of her vehicle. Investigators say the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Lawton Police Department.