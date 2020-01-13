Man accused of murder now charged with assaulting detention officer

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The suspect in Guthrie’s first homicide of the year has been arrested.

Around 7:21 p.m. on Jan. 4, dispatchers with the Guthrie Police Department received a call about a female who was unconscious in front of Mercy Hospital, located at 200 S. Academy.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Roshauna Ray in the bushes outside of the hospital’s main entrance. Investigators say Ray had suffered multiple stab wounds and died from her injuries.

Following an investigation, authorities determined the suspect was 40-year-old Clyde Fields, Ray’s boyfriend.

Friends told News 4 that they were worried about Ray’s relationship with Fields.

“It was dirty looks, another neighbor, he would tell him not to look at her, and things like, you didn`t see her without him,” Chelsea Davis said. “He was really creepy. Creepy and abusive. Just downright mean.”

Despite the alleged abuse, friends say that Ray stuck by Fields.

“He promised he was going to do better,” Hope Thomas said. “He was like, ‘I’m going to start going to these classes for anger management.'”

Now, it seems like Fields is facing additional charges.

According to the Guthrie News Page, Fields was seen destroying his county-issued laundry bag just hours after being booked into the Logan County Jail.

As detention officers went to check on Fields, officials say he attempted to attack a female jailer but was tazed in the process.

After being handcuffed, Fields reportedly told the detention officer, "I was going to get you."

Fields was formally charged with two counts of assault and battery upon a police officer.