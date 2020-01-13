ODOT preparing for bridge construction in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Yukon may soon have to take a detour in order to avoid construction on three bridges.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say construction is expected to begin Jan. 20 to reconstruct three bridges and wide Hwy 4 between Wagner Rd. and Wilshire Blvd. in Yukon.

Crews will be modifying Wilshire Blvd. and add a left-turn lane and shoulders. The three bridges will be replaced with one, longer structure built parallel to the existing highway.

ODOT officials say drivers can expect narrowed and shifted lanes on the north end of the project in the spring of 2020. The speed limit will also be reduced throughout the work zone, so prepare for delays or find an alternate route.

The project is expected to take about a year to complete by early 2021.