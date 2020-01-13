“Oh lawd, he comin’!” Meet Lunchbox, Oklahoma Humane Society’s newest 23 lb cat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – That’s one chonky kitty! The Oklahoma Humane Society posted on Instagram today their newest Weight Watchers member, a 23-pound cat named Lunchbox.

Officials say the average adult cat weighs between 7.9-9.9 lbs…

So, Lunchbox has a New Year’s Resolution to get back in shape before adoption.

The Humane Society says Lunchbox will be receiving special care to help him shed the extra pounds.

Now, let’s just hope the Humane Society keeps us up to date on Lunchbox’s weight loss journey.