OKC tag agency owner reacts to business destruction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A metro business is left picking up the pieces after scary moments Saturday.

“Typically it’s a rock through the window the alarm goes off and they run away. That’s it… but not 7 or 8 windows broken,” said Classen Tag Agency and Mail Center owner Jeff Segell.

Segell says he never thought a normal phone alert would turn into what he drove up to on Saturday.

He was home Saturday and when he looked to check his store's camera, he saw smoke inside the building.

“I could see something smoking and I actually thought it could be some kind of incendiary bomb. I mean I didn’t know what it was,” said Segell.

He rushed there and found police and firefighters already at the store.

Oklahoma City Police say this started when suspect, Thao Yang allegedly hurled concrete rocks into seven of the front windows of the business.

“One guy with several rocks, and I think it took 10... I think it took some time,” said Segell.

Police say Yang also threw some sort of rag that was on fire into the business, leaving burnt spots on the floor.

“We were lucky in the sense that the rag landed here and not over there on those cardboard boxes,” said Segell, “because that would’ve been much worse.”

Yang was still at the store and was arrested when police arrived.

Segell says his employees didn’t recognize Yang, so they’re still left trying to figure out why he was hurling concrete in the first place.

Luckily, the usually packed business was closed Saturday so nobody was inside.

“Everybody’s okay. No customers or staff were here when it happened, and I guess we’ll be getting some new windows!” said Segell.

Yang faces charges of arson, and destruction of property.