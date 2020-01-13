Oklahoma Attorney General taking on opioid distributors in new lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma's Attorney General is waging a new battle in the war against the opioid epidemic, this time against the main distributors.

"Their reckless behavior requires us to hold them accountable," said Attorney General Mike Hunter Monday.

After winning nearly $600 million in court against Johnson & Johnson last year, and settling with drug manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Hunter is taking aim at opioid distributors.

On Monday, he filed a lawsuit in the Cleveland County District Court against McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Corporation, who he said controls the majority of drug distribution in the country.

Between 2006 and 2012, Hunter said those three companies delivered more than 34 billion doses of narcotics.

"Failed at their critical functions and duties to prevent the flood of opioids that has saturated our state over the last two decades fueling the current crisis," Hunter said.

He alleges they broke the law and their own company codes of conduct by failing to monitor and keep in check the numbers of pills distributed, all for profit and greed.

"These companies have a responsibility to stop shipments of suspicious orders and when red flags are raised," Hunter said, "and after stopping suspicious orders, these companies have a responsibility to report those orders to authorities."

Monday afternoon, McKesson Corp. releasing a statement to News 4 saying,

"Our company plays an important but limited role in the pharmaceutical supply chain, and any suggestion that McKesson drove demand for opioids in this country reflects a fundamental misunderstanding and mischaracterization of our role as a distributor. We will continue to fight that mischaracterization and defend ourselves in the litigation."

AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hunter is urging the companies to settle rather than go to trial.