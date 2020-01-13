Oklahoma officer injured in crash with suspected drunk driver

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – An Oklahoma police officer is recovering after he was injured by a suspected drunk driver on Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to an area near E. 46th St. North and Lewis following a report of a cow in the road.

While the officers were searching for the cow, a speeding driver hit one of the patrol cars from behind. According to FOX 23, the impact sent both cars off of the road.

Authorities say the officer was taken to a local hospital after he complained about neck pain.

Officers say the driver of the car initially refused to give her name to investigators. However, they say they found several alcoholic drinks in the car and claim that she “had a strong odor of intoxicants on her person.”