OU professor on administrative leave due to allegations of misconduct

NORMAN, Okla. (The Norman Transcript) – A professor at the University of Oklahoma is on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct.

According to the Norman Transcript, OU professor Tom Orr is on administrative leave due to unspecified allegations.

Officials with the University of Oklahoma say they cannot comment further due to the “confidential nature of this personnel issue.”

Orr resigned as the School of Drama director in 2018 after a former professor was accused of sexual misconduct.

The newspaper says Orr has also been accused of sexual harassment in the past.