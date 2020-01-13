× Pearl Jam planning tour stop in Oklahoma City after release of new album

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of Pearl Jam have waited years to enjoy new music from the group, and now Oklahoma fans will have a chance to see them perform live.

Pearl Jam will release their much-anticipated 11th studio album in March. ‘Gigaton’ marks the band’s first studio album since ‘Lightning Bolt,’ which was released in October of 2013.

“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Also, the band will embark on its first leg of North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks-off on March 18.

Organizers say Pearl Jam will return to Oklahoma City on April 6 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

General public tickets will be sold first through a presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan beginning Monday and closing on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

A limited number of tickets for each venue will be released through a traditional general sale on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.