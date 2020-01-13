× Perked-Up Playdate: National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum teams up with EÔTÉ for new family museum day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum has teamed up with EÔTÉ Coffee Company for a new monthly family event to explore the museum.

The Perked-Up Playdate will take place the third Tuesday of each month in 2020 with the first one taking place from 10-11:30 a.m. February 18.

The February 18 Playdate will be held in Prosperity Junction, a turn-of-the-century frontier town located inside the Museum, where youngsters will enjoy visiting the “saloon” serving hot cocoa for kids and lattes for adults, sponsored by EÔTÉ Coffee Company.

Families will have the opportunity to try their hands at several activities, including a virtual reality (VR) headset to experience the Museum’s Dorothea Lange exhibition in a new way, making a soapbox derby car, building indoor snowmen and participate in a special storytime.

While registration isn’t required, pre-registering will enter your family for a chance to win door prizes and receive programming updates.