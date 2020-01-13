Porch swing pirates: Camera catches duo stealing outdoor furniture in NW OKC neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Two people in hoods are caught on camera in the middle of the night using a bolt cutter to steal a pair of swings off of a homeowner’s front porch.

Police say one of the thieves is an elderly woman.

The homeowner tells News 4 he had his porch swings stolen a few months ago, so he decided to bolt his new ones from the ceiling.

However, two thieves are back and this time they are more prepared.

"This street is normally pretty nice,” a neighbor said.

In a neighborhood near NW 18th and Western, two people were caught in the dead of night not making a sound.

But their quiet stealth didn’t matter.

Their every move was picked up by a ring doorbell cam.

"That's really creepy,” another neighbor said.

Around 2 a.m., a man is seen strolling by, appearing to scope out the place.

He walks off camera, but a few minutes later, he returns, taking an extra interest on two wrought iron front porch swings.

This time, he brought company.

While he was focused on the swings, an elderly woman springs up the front steps and tries to snag two Christmas trees.

The woman quickly realizes the cords run into the house connecting to a plug inside.

The cords get caught and the two become spooked.

They are seen taking off in a dark-colored truck only to come back 10 minutes later.

This time they were most prepared. Even though they appeared to give up on the Christmas tree, they boldly walk up with bolt cutters in hand.

With one snap, both porch swings are gone.

The thieves hoist them on their backs, hauling them down the street.

Oklahoma City Police say they are working the case.

Meanwhile, neighbors are wondering what the thieves will go after next.

“Well for one it shows they have been looking for a while,” a neighbor said. “And that they have stolen more than that.”

Other neighbors in the area tell News 4, more furniture and items have been stolen off their front lawns.

Neighbors also believe the two thieves live in the area.