Redbud Classic teams up with Oklahoma City Police Athletic League

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are trying to stick to your fitness goals this year, a popular running and cycling event is just around the corner.

The 2020 Redbud Classic will feature events for the whole family including 10-, 33-, and 45-mile cycling tours, a 1-mile kids fun run, and the inaugural 1-mile woof walk, a new event where participants can register to walk with their dogs.

The events kick off on Saturday, April 4 and continue on Sunday, April 5 with 5K and 10K timed runs, a 5K wheelchair event, a 2-mile walk, and a 2-mile baby stroller derby.

Registration is now open.

This year, the event teamed up with the Oklahoma City Police Athletic League, a nonprofit organization that provides athletic programs, leadership skills training and service opportunities to students and schools.

“Redbud has raised more than $750,000 for local non-profits in Oklahoma since our first race in 1983,” Redbud Classic Race Director Sara Sweet said. “We strive to keep serving our mission of providing the community with a tradition of fun, fitness and philanthropy year after year. We are honored to have partnered with the Oklahoma City Police Athletic League as the 2020 beneficiary and look forward to providing race participants with the opportunity to help students create a healthy, active lifestyle and receive quality mentorship from our community’s local heroes.”

The nonprofit also works to strengthen the relationship between police officers and youth.

“We are ecstatic to be selected as the 2020 Redbud beneficiary and can’t think of a better way to support our organization and our students,” OKC PAL Executive Director Peter Evans said. “The Oklahoma City Police Athletic League has worked to create an environment where kids are taught the importance of teamwork, leadership and pursuing an active lifestyle, and we appreciate the opportunity Redbud has given us to share our message.”