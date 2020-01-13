Rep. Horn files amicus brief on behalf of military sexual assault victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5) today filed an amicus curiae brief to the Supreme Court in support of an Oklahoman and veteran of the U.S. Air Force who was raped during her service.

After the perpetrator of the crime was originally found guilty, dismissed from the Air Force, and sentenced to five months confinement, the sentence was overturned in an appeal due to a misconstrued technicality related to the statute of limitations.

“Sexual assault and harassment has no place in our Armed Forces,” said Congresswoman Horn. “Tragically, studies show that over 70 percent of these crimes go unreported in the military. The victim in United States v. Michael J.D. Briggs was brave to report their assault, and I am committed to making sure they get justice. The facts in this case are undisputed. A member of our Armed Forces was violently raped by a co-worker. Failing to hold the perpetrator of this crime accountable not only makes our service members less safe, but it is yet another injustice to the service-member victim who put their life on the line for our country.”

Last year, the US Justice Department petitioned the Supreme Court to review and reverse the appeals court’s decision. The Supreme Court is now expected to hear the victim’s case in April 2020, along with that of two other similarly situated victims. Thirteen Members of Congress joined the amicus curiae brief filed on Monday.