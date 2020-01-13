Residents fed up with drivers speeding past stopped school buses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - On Pennsylvania Avenue, near Northwest 150th, traffic is thick and drivers aren’t going for a leisurely ride.

“Penn is super scary. It’s a four-lane road, people are flying by,” says Christy Kastl, a nearby worker.

Come three ‘o clock Monday through Friday, it gets even scarier, as kids try and get off the school bus to go home.

“Every single day, three times a day, there’s at least five cars that pass a school bus,” says Rachel Jackson.

Workers at a daycare right across the street from this apartment complex say they’re fed up, watching for years, as car after car flies right by.

“Let’s see how many cars there are today, let’s count. You know every day, it’s that time again,” says Kastl.

Last week, in just one day, she counted seven cars not stopping for the bus. The highest record? 17.

“Edmond is like a safe community, we feel like we're family-oriented so I don't understand why it's so hard to get anybody to come out here,” says Jackson.

Monday afternoon, police added two patrol cars, waiting and watching as three school busses approached, but with cops around, no one dared pass the bus.

In Oklahoma, drivers who are caught speeding by when a school bus has its red lights flashing can have their license suspended for one year, with no exceptions.

"Children's lives are at stake here, it's very important that people are stopping,” says Kastl.

"I just want people here on Penn to know you don't have to rush around. That's three minutes out of your day. Just slow down,” says Jackson.

An Oklahoma City officer News 4 spoke with says this is a problem everywhere. So much, he says he writes more tickets for people speeding past school busses than any other traffic violation.