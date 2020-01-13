× SGA Gets First Triple Double in Thunder Win at Minnesota

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his first career triple double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career high 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in OKC’s win.

The Thunder took the lead in the second quarter, leading by three at halftime, then took control of the game in the third quarter, leading by as many as 18 points and never letting the T-Wolves make a serious run the rest of the game.

Danilo Gallinari led OKC in scoring with 30 points and made three 3-pointers.

Five other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Dennis Schroder and Terrance Ferguson both scored 14 points and both made two 3-pointers.

Steven Adams had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Chris Paul added 10 points.

The Thunder shot an even 50 percent from the field, and made 23 of 26 from the free throw line.

OKC had a big edge on the glass as well, outrebounding Minnesota 51-37.

The Thunder have won 12 of their last 15 games overall and six of their last seven road games.

OKC improved to 23-17 on the season.

The Thunder return home Wednesday night to host Toronto at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.