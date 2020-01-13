Sound Check Matt Stansbury: An Oklahoman with deep musical roots carves out a special sound

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Music is in Matt Stansberry’s blood.

Both his grandfather and father were musicians so he’s grown up with some type of instrument surrounding him.

His most recent band Matt Stansberry and The Romance has at least seven musicians on stage at any given show.

Matt dropped by the KFOR studios to talk to Sound Check Host Lacey Lett about his lucky opportunity to record at the famous Sun Records for a PBS special, what he thinks about present-day music and why “love wins” on his new EP.