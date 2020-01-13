Wife speaks out after husband shot by police officer after pursuit

INOLA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is recovering after being shot by a police officer in Inola following a short pursuit.

Officials say the incident began after an Inola police officer attempted to stop a motorcycle near a gas station in Inola. However, the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The officer fired a shot as the pursuit ended in the 4200 block of 620 Road in Inola.

“The cop got out, shot, and it made Scottie fall off the bike,” Dacia Phillips, the suspect’s wife, told FOX23.

The driver of the vehicle was hit, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Family members of the suspect say there was no reason for the officer to open fire on their loved one.

“Just because they have a badge, it shouldn’t give them the right to fire when it’s not necessary,” Phillips said, adding that her husband didn’t have any weapons on him.

The investigation is ongoing.

OSBI says once their investigation is complete, a report will be compiled and submitted to the District Attorney’s office at which point the DA will determine if the shooting was justified or not.