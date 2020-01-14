2 OKC high school basketball players nominated for McDonald’s All American Games team

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two local basketball players have been nominated to be considered for the 2020 McDonald’s All American Games.

Bryce Thompson from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa and Rondel Walker from Putnam City West High School in Oklahoma City were among the more than 900 top girls and boys high school seniors from across the country to be considered.

The 2020 Games nominees are in! 🔥 Over 9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ high school ballers from across the nation taking their game to the next level 💪🏼 See your favorite hooper? @ ‘em! #WhereTheFutureStarts ​ Head to https://t.co/kgQkCDN77o for the full list. pic.twitter.com/8ZM1MCDE7t — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) January 14, 2020

Alumni of the nation’s premier high school basketball all-star event include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, James Harden, Maya Moore, and Candace Parker.

This year’s list of talent includes players from 48 states and the District of Columbia who have been selected by high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.

The final rosters of the top 24 girls and 24 boys for the 2020 McDonald’s All American Games will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. CST on ESPN’s The Jump and also covered at 5 p.m. CST on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

The 43rd annual Boys Game will tip-off on ESPN at 6 p.m. CST Wednesday, April 1.