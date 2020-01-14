A brewery, school, cafe, and retail space. What’s in store for the future of the Wheeler District?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One goal for the Wheeler District in southwest Oklahoma City is to be as pedestrian-friendly as possible and to say hello to your neighbor along the way.

"I think there's kind of a trend nationally to kind of lean back to some of these things that start to gather people together,” Ashley Terry, Wheeler District Dir. Public Life said.

That's what the Wheeler District developers are betting their money on.

The district is currently in phase 1 of 10 with a lot of things on the way. Dozens of new homes are part of the first phase.

"We only have three to four that are unsold in phase 1. There's a total of 60,” Josh Kitchen, vice president of Wheeler Homes said.

People are already living in 40 of those homes.

And just east of those houses, in the old 1947 Terminal building, will be a cafe.

"It was an administration building for the airpark. Also, it was a restaurant at one time,” Kitchen said.

Big Friendly Brewery will be across the way as well as 50,000 square feet of office and retail space.

These businesses will be located south of the Oklahoma River and west of Western, however, the district will continue to grow on 150 acres over the next decade in southwest Oklahoma City.

"People don't understand Wheeler goes all the way to Walker Avenue so Wheeler connects to the south part of Scissortail Park,” Kitchen said.

Western Gateway Elementary, a dual-language charter school, will also move to the neighborhood.

That will open in August 2021.

Meanwhile, some are asking where all of these new residents will buy their groceries with the nearest large grocery store 10 minutes away.

"Grocery store, gym, all kinds of things like that are appealing to us that we have lots of people ask about when they're coming, and I think those are things that we'd love to have and know that we will have here,” Terry said.

Phase two will start in the next two months. So far, there are still no plans for the former airport hangar.

