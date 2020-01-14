Chocolate Decadence event to bring delicious experience to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A longstanding Valentine’s tradition will return to once again bring Oklahoma City plenty of chocolaty goodness.

Tickets are now on sale for Chocolate Decadence, hosted by the Automobile Alley Association.

The event, going into its 23rd year, will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, at Leadership Square, 211 N. Robinson Ave., according to an Automobile Alley news release.

Chocolate Decadence features sweet and savory chocolate dishes from top Oklahoma City restaurants, gourmet coffee, wine, champagne, beer, live music and a silent auction. All proceeds go to the Automobile Alley Association and its various causes, which include promoting local businesses, grants and sponsorships and cleaning and maintaining district streets and sidewalks.

General admission tickets are $75 and include free food and drink. VIP tickets are $125 and include early entry at 6 p.m., access to a VIP seating area and exclusive VIP bar and complimentary valet. All tickets must be purchased in advance at ChocolateDecadenceOKC.com. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Business or cocktail attire is encouraged. The first 350 guests will receive a commemorative Chocolate Decadence 2020 etched glass.

This year’s Chocolate Decadence food and drink will be provided by the following restaurants: