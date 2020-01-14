× Cold-Shooting Sooners Lose to Kansas

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team had a cold shooting night and Kansas got a lot of easy baskets as the Jayhawks beat the Sooners 66-52 on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

OU shot just 31 percent from the field, with the Sooners’ big three of Austin Reaves, Brady Manek and Kristian Doolittle making a combined 10-for-43 from the field.

Oklahoma went on a 10-2 run in the first half, sparked by three-pointers from Manek, Doolittle and De’Vion Harmon to take a 20-16 lead.

KU responded with a 9-0 run and never trailed again, leading 28-27 at halftime, and then taking charge late in the second half with a 15-2 run to eventually build a 17-point lead and win by 14 points.

The Jayhawks were led by Isaiah Moss, who scored 20 points and made six 3-pointers.

Udoka Azubuike had 16 points, with 10 of his points coming on dunks.

KU shot 44 percent from the field and outrebounded OU 46-32.

Harmon and Doolittle led the Sooners with 13 points apiece.

Doolittle was just 5-for-18 from the field.

Manek had 10 points and was just 4-for-16 from the floor, while Reaves was limited to four points on 1-for-9 shooting.

The game marked the return of Top Daug as the Sooner basketball mascot, after being away since 2004.

Oklahoma falls to 11-5 overall, 2-2 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners host TCU Saturday at 1:00 pm.

(photo courtesy OU_MBBall)