Families lose everything in severe storms in Cherokee County

Posted 8:06 am, January 14, 2020, by

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KJRH) – Families in one Oklahoma community are still picking up the pieces after severe storms moved through the state this past weekend.

According to KJRH, a potential tornado rocked homes near Park Hill in Cherokee County on Friday. The storm destroyed at least one home and left a trail of debris in its path.

“It’s devastating because you spend $5,000 here, $5,000 there, and it’s gone in a heartbeat,” Louis Nottingham told KJRH. “You either grit and bear it, or lay down and cry.”

Nottingham’s roof was torn off his home as his wife hid inside a closet during the storm.

Now, the family says they are going to have to look for a new place to live.

