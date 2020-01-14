Family raising funds to help care for beloved teacher’s children after tragic crash

LITTLE AXE, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma family is still reeling from the loss of a loved one, friends are stepping up to try and find a way to move forward from the tragic accident.

Earlier this month, officials announced that 28-year-old Jessica Shackleford had been killed in a car accident.

While driving her daughter to school, Shackleford decided to call her father during her morning commute. Shackleford’s father, John Ford, says his daughter was using her Bluetooth connection during their chat.

“So 10 minutes before the accident, I was talking to her and I told her one more time I loved her,” Ford said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A short time later, Ford received a phone call from police, saying that his daughter and grandchildren had been in a horrific accident.

“I didn’t believe it,” Ford said.

Investigators say she lost control on Peebly Rd., which caused the car to flip and hit a utility pole. Shackleford was killed instantly. Her 6-month-old son and 7-year-old daughter were properly buckled into their car seats and were not seriously injured.

Shackleford left behind a grieving family and another family at Little Axe Public Schools, where she worked as a teacher.

Now, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help family members care for her two children.