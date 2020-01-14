× Former OSU Star Robin Ventura Returning to Cowboys as Coach

Former Oklahoma State baseball star Robin Ventura is returning to Stillwater to be a student assistant coach for the Cowboys this season.

Ventura will continue progressing towards his degree as he helps head coach Josh Holliday as an assistant.

Ventura was quoted a statement by the OSU baseball program, saying, “I’m really excited to do this. For me, I could do quite a few things, but Oklahoma State and Cowboy Baseball is special. I wanted to do and be somewhere that meant a lot to me, not just the baseball part — I love baseball and coaching and being a part of that — but being at Oklahoma State adds an extra layer of specialness to me.

“The people here are family to me, this place means a lot to me and the program means a lot to me. All of it came together with Josh’s help and Josh’s wishes and being with this staff and guys who I’ve known a long time makes it very exciting to be back here.”

“Robin Ventura will enhance the lives of our players — his experiences inside the game of baseball as a college player, major league player and major league manager provide rare and unique perspective to all of us inside the program,” said OSU head coach Josh Holliday. “When Robin expressed interest in coming back and finishing his degree and joining our coaching staff, it was exciting. In addition to being an amazing player, Robin is an amazing person, teammate and leader who understands people and what a successful organization is all about. He brings people together and has a love for OSU that led him back to campus.

“What a statement about the value of finishing your degree and giving back to the school that helped launch your career. We have a very special coaching staff that will provide our players an amazing experience and a perspective on the game unlike any other in the country.”

Ventura played at OSU from 1986 to ’88.

He was named the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the national player of the year in ’88, and was a three-time All-American.

In 1987, he set the still-standing NCAA record with a 58-game hitting streak.