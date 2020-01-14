Getting organized for tax season & beyond

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Getting organized is one of the top 10 New Year’s Resolutions.

If you’re looking to get organized for tax season and beyond here are some tips to do just that.

“Getting any area of your life organized starts with how you spend your time, so good time management is critical for staying organized, “said Professional Organizer, Lorraine Brock.

Brock says you can create a “Home Run Station” for personal and household papers.

“There needs to be a simple way to sort and organize your documents without having to run to the filing cabinet every day,” said Brock

She recommends using a rolling cart to organize personal, business, and household papers.

If you are looking to stay organized on the go she also says to look into a portable or travel organizer with different slots to hold papers.

For more organizational tips, visit their website.