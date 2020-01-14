Law enforcement organizations teaming up for chili benefit to help families for Christmas

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although many families are still busy putting away the Christmas decorations, officials in Cleveland County are already taking steps to make sure residents have a great Christmas in 2020.

The Norman Police Department, the Norman Fire Department, OU Police Department, Oklahoma State Park Rangers, and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up for the 44th Annual All-You-Can-Eat Chili Supper Benefit on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Organizers say this year’s event will be dine-in only due to a reduction of cooking space.

Tickets are available for a minimum donation of $5 each and can be purchased at the door or at the Norman Police Department.

Children 6-years-old and under eat free.

All proceeds from the event go to the Cleveland County Christmas Store, a local non-profit organization that provides the opportunity for low-income families to shop for food, toys, and household goods each holiday season.

The benefit supper will be held in the Norman High School Commons from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.