LAX-Bound Plane Apparently Drops Fuel on Elementary School in Cudahy; 23 People Treated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY, Calif. (KTLA) - Seventeen children and six adults are being treated after an aircraft approaching LAX apparently dumped fuel on an elementary school playground in Cudahy on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident was reported in the 8000 block of Park Avenue, the Fire Department tweeted shortly before 12:30 p.m.

A total of 23 patients complained of minor injuries and were triaged at the scene, officials said. Seventy firefighters and paramedics have responded to the multicasualty incident.

Officials did not provide the name of the school, but Sky5 video showed multiple first responder units — including ambulances — at the scene of Park Avenue Elementary School, which is about 14 miles east of Los Angeles International Airport.

Initial reports indicated the area smelled of jet fuel after the drop, but firefighters are still working to confirm the type of substance, according to the department.

The plane, a Delta Airlines Boeing 777, had mechanical issues and landed safely at LAX just before noon, according to an airport spokesperson.

The flight tracking website FlightAware shows that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 to Shanghai, China, departed LAX and circled back over Southern California and returned to the airport on Tuesday.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman did not have any immediate information.

Click here for the original story.