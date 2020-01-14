Middleberg student stabbed with pencil, threatened with shooting

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) — The Grady County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Middleberg student was allegedly almost stabbed with a pencil and then threatened he’d be shot by another student.

According to officials with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, there was an incident involving a threat during an assembly at Middleberg Public Schools on Friday.

During the alleged incident, officials said one student tried to stab another student with a pencil and then threatened to shoot him “with his shotgun.”

The victim’s parent told News 4 she was never alerted by the school about the incident.

News 4 reached out to the school district to ask why and we haven’t heard back.

Officials with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office said the student at the center of the investigation has been suspended.

