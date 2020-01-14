Grandmother speaks for the first time about unsolved murder of a toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the first time, we are hearing from the woman whose granddaughter was killed by a drive-by shooter as she sat next to her.

Riah Thomas was shot and killed days before Christmas when a swarm of bullets were sprayed into a home near Hefner and Western on December 16.

Riah’s killer hasn’t been found and her grandmother tells News 4 she wishes it was her instead.

Her grandmother, Chametra Thomas, was shot in the hand and bullets grazed her face, but she survived.

"I beat myself up daily because I feel like I didn't do enough to save her,” Riah’s grandmother Chametra Thomas said.

Chametra Thomas says she can’t help but ask “what if?”

“Part of me is missing and I'll never be able to get that back,” Thomas said.

Thomas barely remembers the cold December night. She was on grandma-duty that night, babysitting a number of her grandkids.

One of them was two-year-old Riah.

The toddler was cuddled up next to her, playing on a tablet, and Chametra was on the phone with Riah’s aunt.

That dream turned into a nightmare when out of nowhere glass began to fly.

Bullets began shattering the windows and coming in from all directions.

"I literally had no idea what happened, and then I looked down at my finger and saw my bone through my finger,” Thomas said.

When Chametra looked up, she saw Riah.

"I lifted her up off the pillow, and I just saw a puddle of blood in my bed, so I laid her back down,” Thomas said. “I didn't know where she got hit or where all she was bleeding from.”

Chametra grabbed her phone to call 911.

Then she tried to do CPR, but hope was quickly fading.

“She stopped breathing on me,” Thomas said.

By the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late.

Police believe Riah was the victim of a drive-by shooting, but that’s about all they know.

The family says they haven’t heard of any arrests or leads.

"We don't know anything, seriously,” Thomas said.

The toddler was laid to rest and her killer continues to walk the streets.

Her family says they’re left watching their back and sleeping with one eye open until justice is found.

"We don't know who it was, so we can't say who we are watching out for because we just don't [know],” Thomas said.

Riah’s family has since moved out of the home where they lived for 12 years without any problems.

If you know any information, call Crime-Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.