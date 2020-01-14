OKCPS officials give progress report on Pathway to Greatness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - After one semester on the books, officials from Oklahoma City Public Schools gave the media a public report card on Pathway To Greatness on Tuesday.

The plan was approved in March and took effect in August.

Pathway to Greatness is marked by school and personnel consolidation that, the district says, will better serve students across OKC.

“ We were not serving our students across the district like we should be,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel.

But the Superintendent of Oklahoma City Public schools says the Pathway to Greatness plan is changing that.

Dr. McDaniel delivered a midterm report card on Tuesday saying the district is being more efficient with resources.

15 schools have been closed, but the district says, 13 have been repurposed and one sold.

He says now having art, music, and P.E. in each and every elementary school is a big plus to Pathway, but he doesn’t want to take a victory lap just yet.

“While life is good in Oklahoma City Public Schools, we have an enormous amount of work to do. We understand the challenges that are before us,” said McDaniel.

But some say there are a lot of challenges to face.

A survey of OKC teachers was released in November.

The feedback was overwhelmingly negative about Pathway.

Teachers writing in part…

“I have not seen any great gains with P2G” “P2G has made work so much more difficult.”

Some teachers saying violence and issues have gotten worse.

“P2G has created a hostile environment at our middle school. Fights have escalated.” “Behavioral issues are so out of control…”

A number of fights have been reported at schools all over the district.

As recent as yesterday, a fight at John Marshall Middle School left a child bloody and parents looking for answers.

“In some schools it is bad and we acknowledge it and have to do something about it,” said McDaniel.

“We have a teacher flight... You combine that with increase trauma among our children, you take Oklahoma City which is really the nexus point of those items, and I think you are going to see more issues in the classroom,” said Jason Brown, Deputy Superintendent of OKCPS.

Dr. McDaniel also says he has been overwhelmed by the community involvement with Pathway to Greatness.

He also says the district needs to do a better job serving its Hispanic students and be better about bussing issues causes by school consolidation.