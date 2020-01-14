Okemah third-grader brings gun to school

OKEMAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A third-grader at Oakes Elementary School in Okemah brought a gun to school.

Okemah School District officials confirmed in a news release that the third-grader brought the gun to school on Tuesday and that school personnel confiscated the gun.

“The Okemah School District takes the safety of its students very seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning environment,” the news release said.

The School District received a report that a gun was in the student’s backpack.

“The backpack was immediately searched and a gun was located,” according to the news release. “Law enforcement was immediately contacted and took possession of the gun and the student.”

School officials said “appropriate action” is being taken against the student.

School officials believe that at no time were any students, patrons or employees in danger.

District personnel said they could not release further details because of privacy laws.

School officials expressed their gratitude to the person who reported the gun, and urged parents to be aware of what their children bring to school.

“Parents, please remember to check your student’s backpacks regularly and please discuss with your students the importance of reporting anything that seems suspicious,” officials said in the news release.