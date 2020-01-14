× Oklahoma City Public Schools to give update on Pathway to Greatness plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Public School District has already completed one full semester under the new ‘Pathway to Greatness’ plan.

The plan aimed to save the district money by combining schools with lower enrollment numbers. As a result, multiple school buildings closed.

This plan has caused some controversy, but the district stands behind its decision.

In data released to News 4 from the Oklahoma City Public School District, officials say that the plan is providing better support for teachers and delivering more resources to students.

It says that last year, 40 percent of elementary schools had grades with only one teacher. This year, all elementary schools have three teacher teams in every grade.

Officials also say that class sizes are lower across the board, there are full-time library media specialists at most schools, STEM labs, and counselors in buildings at all times.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel is expected to release updates about the plan.

“We believe P2G is working. This is hard work to implement this kind of ambitious progressive change but we believe it’s going to be worth it,” Dr. Sean McDaniel said in a video.

The plan has been at the center of a lot of frustrations from parents and teachers.

Earlier this year, teachers told News 4 that they felt the new plan brought increased violence and a serious atmospheric change to the schools.