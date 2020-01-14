× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly stealing forklift, leading officers on chase

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A man has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing a piece of construction equipment and leading officers on a slow-speed chase.

Around 7:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, dispatchers with the Enid Police Department received a call about a theft of a 15-ton forklift from a construction site.

Officers arrived at the scene and spotted the stolen forklift, but the operator refused to stop. Authorities say the operator eluded officers for approximately 15 minutes.

During the pursuit, the driver dumped bricks from a bucket of the forklift at 200 N. Adams.

Ultimately, the forklift became inoperable at 600 E. Maple and the driver was arrested.

Authorities took 23-year-old Garrett Michael Anderson into custody for grand larceny, public intoxication, malicious injury to property, and an outstanding warrant.

Investigators say they also learned that Anderson broke two exterior windows and two boxes of tile at the construction site before allegedly stealing the forklift.