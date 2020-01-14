OU’s online bachelor’s degree program ranked in top 10 by U.S. News & World Report

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – For the fourth year in a row, the University of Oklahoma’s online bachelor’s degree program is being honored as one of the best in the country.

Recently, U.S. News & World Report ranked OU’s online bachelor’s degree program as one of the top 10 in the country.

“The competition is fierce, and remaining in the top 10 for multiple ranking areas is acknowledgement of the high caliber of our online programs,” Martha Banz, interim dean and associate provost for OU Extended Campus, said. “Making an OU education accessible to nontraditional students has been central to our college’s mission for more than 50 years, and this designation is a profound tribute to the dedication of our faculty and staff.”

In the analysis of options for nontraditional learners, U.S. News ranked OU Extended Campus as No. 7 in overall best online bachelor’s programs, and No. 5 for best online bachelor’s programs for veterans.

OU’s online Master of Science in Criminal Justice ranked No. 8 on the list for best online master’s criminal justice programs and No. 6 in the category for best online master’s criminal justice programs for veterans.

“At OU, we are incredibly proud of our online programs, and it is gratifying to earn national recognition,” said OU Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. “Our goal is to continue developing innovative approaches to learning, and the achievements of our online programs provide further evidence of our success. Our consistent recognition as a top program for veterans reflects our enduring commitment to our students who have served our country in uniform.”