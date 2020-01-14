Police release video of alleged porch pirate in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although the holidays are behind us, police are still working to track down porch pirates who made themselves known during the Christmas season.

On Dec. 14, investigators say a woman walked up to the porch of a home near N.W. 164th and May and stole a package.

The alleged crime was captured on the home’s surveillance camera system.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman in the video.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.