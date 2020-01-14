Police: Thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets stolen across the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City say an alleged thief was hoping to strike it rich.

Officials say thousands of dollars in lottery tickets have been reported missing from a handful of convenience stores around the metro.

In all, investigators say the lottery tickets were stolen from about 10 different stores in the metro area.

Now, detectives are hoping to speak with a woman who was seen in surveillance footage in many of the targeted stores. They believe she may be driving a newer black Chevy Impala.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

